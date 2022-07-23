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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 59d
Chapter 7, Problem 59d

Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.
(d) Chemical structure of a chiral molecule with a cyclohexane ring and a substituent, illustrating R and S configuration.

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1
Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the molecule. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its length determines the base name (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the first substituent (branch or functional group) to ensure the substituents receive the lowest possible numbers.
Identify and name all substituents (e.g., alkyl groups like methyl, ethyl, etc., or functional groups like hydroxyl, halogens, etc.) attached to the parent chain.
Assign a number to each substituent based on its position on the parent chain. If there are multiple identical substituents, use prefixes such as di-, tri-, tetra-, etc., and list their positions.
Combine the names of the substituents and the parent chain into a single name. List substituents in alphabetical order (ignoring prefixes like di-, tri-, etc., for alphabetization), and separate numbers from words with hyphens and numbers from numbers with commas.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for naming based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of organic compounds.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for naming compounds and predicting their reactivity.
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Carbon Chain Length and Branching

The length of the carbon chain and the presence of branching significantly influence the naming of organic compounds. The longest continuous chain of carbon atoms determines the base name, while branches are indicated by prefixes. Properly identifying the main chain and any branches is vital for applying IUPAC rules correctly.
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Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.

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