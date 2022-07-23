Textbook Question
Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.
(g)
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Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.
(g)
Given the name, draw the structure of the following compounds.
(b) (4Z,8R)-8-bromo-5-methylnon-4-ene
Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.
(c)
Calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency for the following molecular formulas and structures.
(f) C6H8O2
Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.
(e)
Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.
(a)