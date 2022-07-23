Textbook Question
Given the name, draw the structure of the following compounds.
(c) (3S,6Z)-8-ethyl-3-iododeca-1,5-diene
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Given the name, draw the structure of the following compounds.
(c) (3S,6Z)-8-ethyl-3-iododeca-1,5-diene
Given the name, draw the structure of the following compounds.
(b) (4Z,8R)-8-bromo-5-methylnon-4-ene
Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.
(c)
Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.
(d)
Given the name, draw the structure of the following compounds.
(e) (3R,5S)-5-chloro-3-isopropylcycloheptene
Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.
(e)