Would you expect but-2-ene or 2-methylbut-2-ene to react more quickly with HBr?
What is the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HCl?
(e)
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Key Concepts
Electrophilic Addition
Markovnikov's Rule
Carbocation Stability
In your own words, explain why it is not possible to make primary alkyl halides, such as 1-bromopentane, using the electrophilic addition of HCl or HBr to an alkene.
Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the formation of each of the products you predicted in Assessment 8.31. Make sure your mechanism accounts for all products formed, including stereoisomers and regioisomers, where applicable.
What is the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HCl?
(d)
For the enzyme isopentenyl pyrophosphate isomerase, IPP binds tightly as a result of interactions between the active site amino acid residues and the diphosphate of IPP. Without concerning yourself with the structure of amino acids, what charges might you expect to be present in the active site to hold IPP in place so that the enzymatic reactions can occur?
Draw a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed conversion of DPP to IPP. How do you know that your mechanism is correct?