Textbook Question
Suggest an alkene to undergo hydroboration–oxidation (1. BH3 2. NaOH, H2O2) to give exclusively the alcohols shown. Pay close attention to the relative (but not absolute) stereochemical outcome.
(b)
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Suggest an alkene to undergo hydroboration–oxidation (1. BH3 2. NaOH, H2O2) to give exclusively the alcohols shown. Pay close attention to the relative (but not absolute) stereochemical outcome.
(b)
What is the index of hydrogen deficiency for each of the following molecular formulas?
(c) C8H14Cl2
What is the index of hydrogen deficiency for each of the following molecular formulas?
(e) C6H12O2
What is the index of hydrogen deficiency for each of the following molecular formulas?
(b) C12H11NO3
What is the index of hydrogen deficiency for each of the following molecular formulas?
(a) C6H12O6
Draw the molecular orbital picture of trans-but-2-ene.