Microscopic Reversibility

Microscopic reversibility is a principle stating that the mechanism of a reaction can be reversed at the molecular level. This means that the steps leading to the formation of products can be retraced to regenerate the reactants. In the context of acid-catalyzed isomerization, this principle implies that the pathway taken to convert one isomer to another can also be followed in reverse, allowing for the interconversion of isomers under the right conditions.