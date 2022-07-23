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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 52
Chapter 7, Problem 52

Which is more stable, a carbocation or a mercurinium ion? How do you know?
Comparison of carbocation and mercurinium ion structures, highlighting stability differences.

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1
Understand the nature of the two species: A carbocation is a positively charged carbon atom with three bonds and an empty p orbital. A mercurinium ion is a cyclic structure where mercury is bonded to two carbon atoms, creating a three-membered ring with a positive charge on the mercury.
Consider the stability factors: Carbocations are stabilized by hyperconjugation and resonance. The more alkyl groups attached to the carbocation, the more stable it is due to hyperconjugation. Resonance can also stabilize carbocations if there are adjacent π systems.
Analyze the mercurinium ion: The mercurinium ion is stabilized by the back-donation of electron density from the mercury atom to the carbon atoms. This creates a partial positive charge on the mercury, reducing the overall positive charge of the ion.
Compare the electronic effects: Carbocations are generally less stable due to the full positive charge on the carbon atom, which lacks the ability to delocalize the charge effectively compared to the mercurinium ion.
Conclude based on stability: The mercurinium ion is typically more stable than a carbocation due to the ability of mercury to delocalize the positive charge across the ring, reducing the energy of the system.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carbocation Stability

Carbocations are positively charged carbon atoms with three bonds and a vacant p-orbital. Their stability is influenced by the degree of alkyl substitution, resonance, and hyperconjugation. Tertiary carbocations are more stable than secondary and primary ones due to greater electron-donating effects from surrounding alkyl groups.
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Determining Carbocation Stability

Mercurinium Ion Structure

Mercurinium ions are intermediates formed during oxymercuration reactions, where mercury is bonded to two carbons, creating a three-membered ring. This structure stabilizes the positive charge through back-donation from mercury's filled orbitals, making mercurinium ions generally more stable than carbocations due to reduced charge localization.
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Comparative Stability Analysis

To compare the stability of carbocations and mercurinium ions, consider factors like charge distribution and resonance. Mercurinium ions benefit from a more delocalized charge due to the involvement of mercury, which can stabilize the positive charge better than the localized charge in carbocations, making mercurinium ions typically more stable.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Oxymercuration–reduction, like acid-catalyzed hydration, can be modified to synthesize ethers. Suggest an alkene and the appropriate reaction conditions to synthesize the following ethers.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (i) H2SO4, H2O and (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2, H2O , 2. NaBH4

(d)

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Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism, accounting also for the stereochemical outcome, of the first step (oxymercuration) of the three reactions in Figure 8.63.

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Textbook Question

Oxymercuration–reduction, like acid-catalyzed hydration, can be modified to synthesize ethers. Suggest an alkene and the appropriate reaction conditions to synthesize the following ethers.

(b)

1167
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Textbook Question

Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes undergo (i) hydroboration–oxidation (1. BH3 2. NaOH, H2O2 or (ii) oxymercuration–reduction [1. Hg(OAc)2, H2O 2. NaBH4].

(a)

1186
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Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism, accounting also for the stereochemical outcome, of the first step (oxymercuration) of the three reactions in Figure 8.63.

1278
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