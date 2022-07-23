Imagine an electrophilic addition where the first step is exothermic. Which carbocation—2°, 3°, or neither—would you expect to form preferentially? Explain.
Which is the most likely transition state for the reactions shown? Explain your answer. [Note the difference in the size of the partial charges or partial unpaired electrons.]
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Transition State Theory
Partial Charges and Electronegativity
Unpaired Electrons and Radical Stability
Suggest an alkene that, upon reaction with the appropriate hydrohalic acid, will produce only the alkyl halide shown. [Ignore stereochemistry.]
(d)
For the enzyme isopentenyl pyrophosphate isomerase, IPP binds tightly as a result of interactions between the active site amino acid residues and the diphosphate of IPP. Without concerning yourself with the structure of amino acids, what charges might you expect to be present in the active site to hold IPP in place so that the enzymatic reactions can occur?
A wayward chemist proposed the following mechanism for the addition of HBr to an alkene.
(a) Why is this mechanism unlikely?
(b) Compare the reaction coordinate diagrams for the actual mechanism studied in Section 8.3.1 and this alternate mechanism on the same graph.
Which would you expect to be more selective for carbocation formation, the electrophilic addition of HF or HBr to 2-methylbut-2-ene? Explain your answer.
Suggest an alkene that, upon reaction with the appropriate hydrohalic acid, will produce only the alkyl halide shown. [Ignore stereochemistry.]
(b)