Textbook Question
Name the following alkenes, being sure to specify whether they are cis or trans.
(c)
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Name the following alkenes, being sure to specify whether they are cis or trans.
(c)
Name the following alkenes, being sure to specify whether they are cis or trans.
(a)
Which of the following alkenes are E and which are Z?
(b)
Which of the following alkenes are E and which are Z?
(c)
Given the following IUPAC names, draw the corresponding structures.
(c) (S)-3-fluoropent-1-ene
Given the name, draw the structure of the following alkenes.
(a) (E)-4-ethyl-5-methyloct-3-ene