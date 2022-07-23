Cahn-Ingold-Prelog Priority Rules

The Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules are used to determine the priority of substituents attached to the double-bonded carbons in alkenes. According to these rules, the substituent with the higher atomic number is given higher priority. If the first atoms are the same, one must consider the next atoms in the substituent chains until a difference is found, which is essential for correctly identifying E or Z configurations.