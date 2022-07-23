E/Z Isomerism

E/Z isomerism is a type of stereoisomerism that occurs in alkenes due to the restricted rotation around the double bond. The 'E' (entgegen) configuration indicates that the highest priority substituents on each carbon of the double bond are on opposite sides, while the 'Z' (zusammen) configuration indicates they are on the same side. This classification is determined using the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules.