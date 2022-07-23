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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 37a
Chapter 7, Problem 37a

Which reagent system (HBr or HBr, H2O2) would you use to carry out the following transformations?
(a) Chemical reaction showing alkene converting to alkyl bromide with Br added to less substituted carbon.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of HBr in organic reactions: HBr is a strong acid that can add across double bonds in alkenes, following Markovnikov's rule, where the bromine atom attaches to the more substituted carbon.
Consider the effect of H₂O₂: When HBr is used in the presence of H₂O₂, the reaction follows anti-Markovnikov's rule due to the radical mechanism initiated by H₂O₂. This results in the bromine atom attaching to the less substituted carbon.
Identify the type of transformation required: Determine whether the transformation involves Markovnikov or anti-Markovnikov addition. This will guide the choice of reagent system.
Apply the correct reagent system: If the transformation requires Markovnikov addition, use HBr alone. If anti-Markovnikov addition is needed, use HBr with H₂O₂.
Review the mechanism: For Markovnikov addition, the mechanism involves carbocation formation and electrophilic addition. For anti-Markovnikov addition, the mechanism involves radical intermediates and radical chain propagation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX (where X is a halogen) to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with more hydrogen substituents, while the halogen will attach to the carbon with fewer hydrogen substituents. This rule helps predict the major product in electrophilic addition reactions.
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Anti-Markovnikov Addition

Anti-Markovnikov addition occurs when the presence of peroxides (H₂O₂) leads to the halogen attaching to the less substituted carbon atom in an alkene. This is due to a radical mechanism initiated by peroxides, which reverses the typical regioselectivity seen in Markovnikov addition.
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Anti-Markovnikov addition of alcohols to terminal alkynes yields aldehydes

Radical Mechanism

A radical mechanism involves the formation of free radicals, which are highly reactive species with unpaired electrons. In the presence of H₂O₂, the addition of HBr to alkenes proceeds via a radical pathway, leading to anti-Markovnikov products. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the outcome of reactions involving peroxides.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HBr, H2O2.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Radical addition to alkenes is not effective for the synthesis of iodo- and chloroalkanes. Using your knowledge of the mechanism of this reaction, along with bond dissociation energies, explain why the radical additions of HI and HCl are not effective. (Assume ∆H = 65 kcal/ mol for the C–C π bond.)

1002
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Textbook Question

Which reagent system (HBr or HBr, H2O2) would you use to carry out the following transformations?

(c)

743
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Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the formation of each of the products you predicted in Assessment 8.35 (ii). Make sure your mechanism accounts for all products formed, including stereoisomers and regioisomers, where applicable.

996
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Textbook Question

Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HBr, H2O2.

(d)

948
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Textbook Question

Which reagent system (HBr or HBr, H2O2) would you use to carry out the following transformations?

(b)

1035
views