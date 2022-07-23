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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 33
Chapter 7, Problem 33

Would you expect but-2-ene or 2-methylbut-2-ene to react more quickly with HBr?
Comparison of hydrohalogenation reactions: but-2-ene vs. 2-methylbut-2-ene with HBr, showing product structures.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: Both but-2-ene and 2-methylbut-2-ene will undergo an electrophilic addition reaction with HBr, where the alkene reacts with the hydrogen bromide to form a bromoalkane.
Consider the stability of the carbocation intermediate: In electrophilic addition reactions, the alkene forms a carbocation intermediate. The stability of this carbocation is crucial in determining the rate of the reaction.
Analyze the structure of but-2-ene: When but-2-ene reacts with HBr, it forms a secondary carbocation. Secondary carbocations are relatively stable, but not as stable as tertiary carbocations.
Analyze the structure of 2-methylbut-2-ene: When 2-methylbut-2-ene reacts with HBr, it forms a tertiary carbocation due to the presence of the methyl group, which provides additional stabilization through hyperconjugation and inductive effects.
Compare the stability of the carbocations: Tertiary carbocations are more stable than secondary carbocations. Therefore, 2-methylbut-2-ene, which forms a tertiary carbocation, is expected to react more quickly with HBr compared to but-2-ene, which forms a secondary carbocation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX (where X is a halogen) to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with more hydrogen atoms, and the halogen will attach to the carbon with fewer hydrogen atoms. This rule helps predict the major product of the reaction based on the stability of the carbocation intermediate.
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Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is crucial in determining the rate of alkene reactions with HX. Tertiary carbocations are more stable than secondary or primary ones due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects. In the reaction of alkenes with HBr, the formation of a more stable carbocation intermediate leads to a faster reaction rate.
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Steric Hindrance

Steric hindrance refers to the resistance encountered by a chemical reaction due to the size of groups within a molecule. In alkenes, bulky substituents can slow down reactions by impeding the approach of reactants. Comparing but-2-ene and 2-methylbut-2-ene, the latter has more steric hindrance due to the methyl group, potentially affecting its reactivity with HBr.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HBr, H2O2

(b)

843
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Textbook Question

What is the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HCl?

(e)

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Textbook Question

In your own words, explain why it is not possible to make primary alkyl halides, such as 1-bromopentane, using the electrophilic addition of HCl or HBr to an alkene.

1001
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Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the formation of each of the products you predicted in Assessment 8.31. Make sure your mechanism accounts for all products formed, including stereoisomers and regioisomers, where applicable.

793
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Textbook Question

What is the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HCl?

(d)

1340
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Textbook Question

Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HBr, H2O2

(c)

977
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