Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HBr, H2O2
(b)
Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HBr, H2O2
(b)
What is the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HCl?
(e)
In your own words, explain why it is not possible to make primary alkyl halides, such as 1-bromopentane, using the electrophilic addition of HCl or HBr to an alkene.
Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the formation of each of the products you predicted in Assessment 8.31. Make sure your mechanism accounts for all products formed, including stereoisomers and regioisomers, where applicable.
What is the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HCl?
(d)
Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HBr, H2O2
(c)