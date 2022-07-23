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Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and ReductionProblem 61a
Chapter 8, Problem 61a

Suggest mechanisms for the following reactions, which are similar to the mechanism we saw for lanosterol biosynthesis at the end of Chapter 8.
(a)

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1
Step 1: Analyze the starting material and identify functional groups. The starting material contains an aldehyde group and a terminal alkene. These functional groups are reactive under acidic conditions.
Step 2: Recognize the reaction conditions. The presence of H2SO4 (sulfuric acid) and CH3OH (methanol) suggests an acid-catalyzed reaction, likely involving protonation and nucleophilic attack.
Step 3: Protonation of the aldehyde group. Under acidic conditions, the aldehyde oxygen is protonated, increasing the electrophilicity of the carbonyl carbon and making it more susceptible to nucleophilic attack.
Step 4: Intramolecular nucleophilic attack. The terminal alkene acts as a nucleophile, attacking the protonated aldehyde carbon. This forms a cyclic intermediate, likely a carbocation, stabilized by resonance or hyperconjugation.
Step 5: Methanol addition and deprotonation. Methanol acts as a nucleophile, attacking the carbocation formed in the previous step. Subsequent deprotonation leads to the formation of the final product, which includes a cyclic structure with hydroxyl and methoxy groups.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Biosynthesis Mechanisms

Biosynthesis mechanisms refer to the series of chemical reactions that occur in living organisms to produce complex molecules from simpler ones. In the context of lanosterol biosynthesis, these mechanisms often involve enzymatic reactions that facilitate the transformation of sterol precursors into more complex structures, highlighting the importance of understanding reaction pathways in organic chemistry.
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General Mechanism

Acid-Catalyzed Reactions

Acid-catalyzed reactions involve the use of an acid to increase the rate of a chemical reaction. In the provided reaction, sulfuric acid (H2SO4) acts as a catalyst in the presence of methanol (CH3OH), promoting the formation of the final product through protonation and subsequent nucleophilic attack. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for predicting reaction outcomes in organic synthesis.
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Functional Group Transformations

Functional group transformations are chemical reactions that convert one functional group into another, altering the properties and reactivity of the molecule. In the reaction depicted, the transformation of an alcohol and the introduction of a methoxy group (OCH3) illustrate how functional groups can be modified to create more complex structures, which is a fundamental concept in organic chemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suggest mechanisms for the following reactions, which are similar to the mechanism we saw for lanosterol biosynthesis at the end of Chapter 8.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Retrosynthetic analysis is the process of working backward to develop the synthesis of a new compound. In Chapter 10, we begin developing multistep syntheses in this manner. For now, try to work backward a single step by suggesting an alkene and a reagent that would give products (a)–(i). [Your answers should not include alkenes that undergo rearrangement to give the desired products.]

(i)

777
views
Textbook Question

Retrosynthetic analysis is the process of working backward to develop the synthesis of a new compound. In Chapter 10, we begin developing multistep syntheses in this manner. For now, try to work backward a single step by suggesting an alkene and a reagent that would give products (a)–(i). [Your answers should not include alkenes that undergo rearrangement to give the desired products.]

(d)

1136
views
Textbook Question

Retrosynthetic analysis is the process of working backward to develop the synthesis of a new compound. In Chapter 10, we begin developing multistep syntheses in this manner. For now, try to work backward a single step by suggesting an alkene and a reagent that would give products (a)–(i). [Your answers should not include alkenes that undergo rearrangement to give the desired products.]

(f)

827
views