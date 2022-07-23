Suggest mechanisms for the following reactions, which are similar to the mechanism we saw for lanosterol biosynthesis at the end of Chapter 8.
(b)
Suggest mechanisms for the following reactions, which are similar to the mechanism we saw for lanosterol biosynthesis at the end of Chapter 8.
(b)
Retrosynthetic analysis is the process of working backward to develop the synthesis of a new compound. In Chapter 10, we begin developing multistep syntheses in this manner. For now, try to work backward a single step by suggesting an alkene and a reagent that would give products (a)–(i). [Your answers should not include alkenes that undergo rearrangement to give the desired products.]
(i)
Retrosynthetic analysis is the process of working backward to develop the synthesis of a new compound. In Chapter 10, we begin developing multistep syntheses in this manner. For now, try to work backward a single step by suggesting an alkene and a reagent that would give products (a)–(i). [Your answers should not include alkenes that undergo rearrangement to give the desired products.]
(d)
Retrosynthetic analysis is the process of working backward to develop the synthesis of a new compound. In Chapter 10, we begin developing multistep syntheses in this manner. For now, try to work backward a single step by suggesting an alkene and a reagent that would give products (a)–(i). [Your answers should not include alkenes that undergo rearrangement to give the desired products.]
(f)