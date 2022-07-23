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Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and ReductionProblem 7
Chapter 8, Problem 7

Calculate the atom economy for the reactions shown. In each, what happens to the percentage of material that is not incorporated into the major product?

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1
Step 1: Identify the major product of the reaction.
Step 2: Determine the molecular weight of the major product using the molecular formula.
Step 3: Calculate the total molecular weight of all reactants used in the reaction.
Step 4: Use the formula for atom economy: \( \text{Atom Economy} = \left( \frac{\text{Molecular Weight of Major Product}}{\text{Total Molecular Weight of Reactants}} \right) \times 100 \% \).
Step 5: Analyze the percentage of material not incorporated into the major product by subtracting the atom economy from 100%.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atom Economy

Atom economy is a measure of the efficiency of a chemical reaction in terms of how well the reactants are converted into useful products. It is calculated by dividing the molar mass of the desired product by the total molar mass of all reactants, then multiplying by 100 to get a percentage. A higher atom economy indicates that a greater proportion of the reactants are incorporated into the final product, which is desirable for sustainable chemistry.
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By-products

By-products are substances that are produced in a chemical reaction alongside the desired product but are not the main focus of the reaction. Understanding by-products is crucial for calculating atom economy, as they represent the material that does not contribute to the desired outcome. Analyzing the formation of by-products helps in assessing the efficiency and environmental impact of a reaction.
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Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism describes the step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions that occur during a chemical transformation. It provides insight into how reactants are converted into products, including the formation of intermediates and by-products. Understanding the mechanism is essential for predicting the atom economy, as it reveals which reactants are ultimately incorporated into the major product and which are lost as by-products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.

(b)

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Textbook Question
(••) Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iii) Br₂, H₂O(h)
1215
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.

(f)

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Textbook Question

In which of the two steps in the alkene halogenation mechanism does a redox reaction occur?

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the stereospecific formation of each dihalide in Assessment 9.6.

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