Step 1: Understand the concept of Index of Hydrogen Deficiency (IHD). IHD is a measure of the number of degrees of unsaturation in a molecule. Each degree of unsaturation corresponds to either a double bond, a ring, or a triple bond. The formula for IHD is: IHD = (2C + 2 - H + N - X)/2, where C is the number of carbons, H is the number of hydrogens, N is the number of nitrogens, and X is the number of halogens.