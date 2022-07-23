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Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and ReductionProblem 43a
Chapter 8, Problem 43a

Calculate the oxidation number for the indicated carbons.
(a) Chemical structure with an OH group and an arrow pointing to a carbon atom, indicating oxidation number calculation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the carbon atom for which you need to calculate the oxidation number. In organic molecules, this is often indicated by a specific label or context within the problem.
Understand the general rule for calculating oxidation numbers: the oxidation number of a carbon atom is determined by the number of electrons it 'owns' compared to the number of electrons it would own in its elemental state.
Assign oxidation numbers to the atoms directly bonded to the carbon in question. Typically, hydrogen is +1, oxygen is -2, and other carbons are 0. Halogens are usually -1.
Calculate the oxidation number of the carbon atom by considering the bonds it forms. For each bond to a more electronegative atom (like oxygen), subtract 1. For each bond to a less electronegative atom (like hydrogen), add 1. Bonds to other carbons do not affect the oxidation number.
Sum the contributions from each bond to determine the oxidation number of the carbon atom. Remember that the sum of oxidation numbers in a neutral molecule must equal zero, and in an ion, it must equal the charge of the ion.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation Number

The oxidation number is a theoretical charge assigned to an atom in a molecule, reflecting its electron control relative to a neutral atom. It helps determine the electron transfer in redox reactions. For carbon, it varies based on its bonding with other atoms, especially electronegative ones like oxygen.
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Electronegativity

Electronegativity is the tendency of an atom to attract electrons in a chemical bond. It influences the oxidation number calculation, as more electronegative atoms pull electron density away from carbon, increasing its oxidation state. Understanding electronegativity differences is crucial for assigning oxidation numbers accurately.
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Bonding and Structure

The type of bonds and molecular structure around a carbon atom affect its oxidation number. Single, double, or triple bonds, as well as the presence of heteroatoms, alter electron distribution. Analyzing the bonding environment helps determine how electrons are shared or transferred, impacting the oxidation state.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the alkene that would react with Ti(OiPr)₄, (+) -diethyltartrate, and t-butylhydroperoxide to give the following chiral, nonracemic epoxides.

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Textbook Question

Calculate the oxidation number for the indicated carbons.

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Calculate the oxidation number for the indicated carbons.

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Textbook Question

The chiral catalyst (R)-BINAP(COD)RhOTf was used in a hydrogenation reaction as part of the synthesis of fragment C of indinavir. Using the same alkene, predict the product that would be obtained if (S)-BINAP(COD)RhOTf were used instead.

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Textbook Question

Identify the alkene that would react with Ti(OiPr)4, (+) -diethyltartrate, and t-butylhydroperoxide to give the following chiral, nonracemic epoxides.

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Calculate the oxidation number for the indicated carbons.

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