Textbook Question
Identify the alkene that would react with Ti(OiPr)₄, (+) -diethyltartrate, and t-butylhydroperoxide to give the following chiral, nonracemic epoxides.
(c)
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Identify the alkene that would react with Ti(OiPr)₄, (+) -diethyltartrate, and t-butylhydroperoxide to give the following chiral, nonracemic epoxides.
(c)
Calculate the oxidation number for the indicated carbons.
(c)
Calculate the oxidation number for the indicated carbons.
(a)
Determine whether the following reactions are redox reactions. If they are, identify whether the molecule has been oxidized or reduced.
(a)
The chiral catalyst (R)-BINAP(COD)RhOTf was used in a hydrogenation reaction as part of the synthesis of fragment C of indinavir. Using the same alkene, predict the product that would be obtained if (S)-BINAP(COD)RhOTf were used instead.
Calculate the oxidation number for the indicated carbons.
(d)