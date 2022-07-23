Without concerning yourself with the mechanism of the reaction, calculate the equilibrium constant for the following equilibrium processes. (Assume T = 298 K.)
(a)
Without concerning yourself with the mechanism of the reaction, calculate the equilibrium constant for the following equilibrium processes. (Assume T = 298 K.)
(a)
Identify the alkene that would react with Ti(OiPr)₄, (+) -diethyltartrate, and t-butylhydroperoxide to give the following chiral, nonracemic epoxides.
(a)
Questions (a)–(d) all refer to the following reaction, which has been engineered to produce one enantiomer to the exclusion of the other.
(c) Suppose the difference in activation energy is 1.6 kcal/mol. At what temperature would you produce C in 99% ee?
Identify the alkene that would react with Ti(OiPr)4, (+) -diethyltartrate, and t-butylhydroperoxide to give the following chiral, nonracemic epoxides.
(b)
Because deuterium behaves like hydrogen in chemical reactions yet is detected differently, chemists use the incorporation of deuterium to better understand the subtleties of reaction mechanisms. Deuterium is incorporated by replacing H₂ with D₂ in the hydrogenation reaction. Identify the product expected when the alkenes in Assessment 9.34 react with D₂ and Pd/C. [Don't worry about showing all diastereomers.]
Conjugated dienes, molecules containing two alkenes separated by one single bond, are discussed in detail in Chapter 21.
(a) Considering the observed ∆H° of hydrogenation, is hexa-1,3-diene (conjugated) or hexa-1,4-diene (unconjugated) more stable?