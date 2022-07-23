Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and ReductionProblem 28
Chapter 8, Problem 28

Despite it being equally favorable, opening of the epoxide does not happen in the absence of an acid catalyst. How does acid make the reaction faster? Demonstrate this concept by directly comparing the reaction coordinate diagram for both situations A and B.

Verified step by step guidance
1
In Situation A (without acid), the epoxide ring opens via a nucleophilic attack by water. However, the oxygen in the epoxide is not protonated, so the ring strain is not significantly reduced, and the reaction proceeds slowly due to the high activation energy required to break the epoxide bond.
In Situation B (with acid), the epoxide oxygen is first protonated by the acid, forming a positively charged oxonium ion. This protonation increases the electrophilicity of the epoxide carbon atoms, making them more susceptible to nucleophilic attack.
The protonation in Situation B also reduces the activation energy of the reaction by stabilizing the transition state. This is because the positive charge on the oxonium ion delocalizes, lowering the energy barrier for the ring-opening step.
The reaction coordinate diagram for Situation A would show a higher activation energy peak compared to Situation B. In Situation B, the protonation step creates an intermediate with lower energy, resulting in a smaller energy difference between the reactants and the transition state.
Overall, the acid catalyst in Situation B accelerates the reaction by both increasing the electrophilicity of the epoxide and lowering the activation energy, as demonstrated by the lower energy barrier in the reaction coordinate diagram.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
10m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Epoxide Reactivity

Epoxides are three-membered cyclic ethers that are highly strained, making them reactive towards nucleophiles. The strain in the epoxide ring creates a tendency for the ring to open, but this reaction can be significantly influenced by the presence of catalysts, particularly acids, which stabilize the transition state.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:19
General properties of epoxidation.

Acid Catalysis

Acid catalysis involves the use of an acid to increase the rate of a chemical reaction. In the case of epoxide opening, the acid protonates the oxygen atom in the epoxide, increasing its electrophilicity. This makes the carbon atoms in the epoxide more susceptible to nucleophilic attack, thereby accelerating the reaction.
Recommended video:
2:50
Acid-Base Catalysis Concept 3

Reaction Coordinate Diagram

A reaction coordinate diagram visually represents the energy changes during a chemical reaction. It illustrates the energy of reactants, products, and transition states. By comparing diagrams for acid-catalyzed and uncatalyzed reactions, one can observe how the presence of an acid lowers the activation energy barrier, facilitating a faster reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:02
Coordination Complexes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the product(s) you'd expect when each of these alkenes is treated first with O3, then with CH3SCH3

(c)

709
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.

(c)

1341
views
Textbook Question

Draw the product(s) you'd expect when each of these alkenes is treated first with O3, then with CH3SCH3

(b)

799
views
Textbook Question

Draw the product(s) you'd expect when each of these alkenes is treated first with O3, then with CH3SCH3

(a)

1357
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.

(d)

1320
views
Textbook Question

In Assessment 9.26, what is the relationship between the enantiomers of compound A and the enantiomers of compound B?

1150
views