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Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and ReductionProblem 4e
Chapter 8, Problem 4e

Determine the oxidation number of each carbon indicated by an arrow.
(e)

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1
Identify the structure: The molecule shown is formaldehyde, with the chemical formula CH2O. The carbon atom is double-bonded to an oxygen atom and single-bonded to two hydrogen atoms.
Assign oxidation numbers to hydrogen: In organic compounds, hydrogen is typically assigned an oxidation number of +1.
Assign oxidation numbers to oxygen: Oxygen is typically assigned an oxidation number of -2 in organic compounds.
Calculate the oxidation number for carbon: Let the oxidation number of carbon be x. The sum of the oxidation numbers in a neutral molecule must equal zero. Therefore, the equation is: x + 2(+1) + (-2) = 0.
Solve for x: Simplify the equation to find the oxidation number of the carbon atom. This will give you the oxidation number of the carbon atom in formaldehyde.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation Number

The oxidation number, or oxidation state, is a theoretical charge assigned to an atom in a molecule based on the assumption that electrons in a bond are completely transferred to the more electronegative atom. It helps in understanding the electron distribution in compounds and is crucial for determining redox reactions. Oxidation numbers can be positive, negative, or zero, and they follow specific rules for calculation.
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Carbon's Valency and Bonding

Carbon has a valency of four, meaning it can form four covalent bonds with other atoms. The type of bonds (single, double, or triple) and the atoms carbon is bonded to influence its oxidation state. Understanding carbon's bonding behavior is essential for determining its oxidation number in various organic compounds.
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Electronegativity

Electronegativity is the tendency of an atom to attract electrons in a chemical bond. In determining oxidation numbers, the relative electronegativities of the atoms involved are considered; the more electronegative atom is assigned a negative oxidation state, while the less electronegative atom is assigned a positive state. This concept is vital for accurately calculating the oxidation states of carbon in different molecular contexts.
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Related Practice
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Determine the oxidation number of each carbon indicated by an arrow.

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Determine the oxidation number of each carbon indicated by an arrow.

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Determine the oxidation number of each carbon indicated by an arrow.

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Determine the oxidation number of each carbon indicated by an arrow.

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Determine the oxidation number of each carbon indicated by an arrow.

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