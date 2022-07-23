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Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and ReductionProblem 4h
Chapter 8, Problem 4h

Determine the oxidation number of each carbon indicated by an arrow.
(h)

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1
Identify the carbon atom whose oxidation number needs to be determined. In this case, it is the carbon in the CH₃ group attached to the nitrogen atom.
Recall that the oxidation number of carbon in organic compounds is determined by considering the electronegativity of the atoms it is bonded to. Carbon is less electronegative than nitrogen but more electronegative than hydrogen.
Assign oxidation numbers based on typical values: hydrogen is +1, and nitrogen is typically -3 when bonded to carbon.
Calculate the oxidation number of the carbon atom in the CH₃ group. Since carbon forms four bonds, consider the three C-H bonds and one C-N bond.
Apply the rule that the sum of oxidation numbers in a neutral molecule must be zero. Use this to solve for the oxidation number of the carbon atom in the CH₃ group.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation Number

The oxidation number, or oxidation state, is a theoretical charge assigned to an atom in a molecule, reflecting its degree of oxidation. It helps in understanding electron transfer in redox reactions. For carbon, common oxidation states range from -4 in methane (CH4) to +4 in carbon dioxide (CO2), depending on the number of bonds to more electronegative atoms.
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Electronegativity

Electronegativity is the tendency of an atom to attract electrons in a chemical bond. In determining oxidation numbers, the relative electronegativities of atoms are crucial; more electronegative atoms (like oxygen) will pull electron density away from carbon, increasing its oxidation state. Understanding electronegativity helps in assigning accurate oxidation numbers.
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Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons. They are essential for visualizing how atoms are connected and for determining the oxidation states of individual atoms, including carbon. By analyzing a Lewis structure, one can deduce the formal charges and oxidation numbers of the atoms involved.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use oxidation numbers to determine which of the following are redox reactions.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Use oxidation numbers to determine which of the following are redox reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Determine the oxidation number of each carbon indicated by an arrow.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Determine the oxidation number of each carbon indicated by an arrow.

(f)

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Textbook Question

Use oxidation numbers to determine which of the following are redox reactions.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Determine the oxidation number of each carbon indicated by an arrow.

(g)

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