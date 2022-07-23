Despite it being equally favorable, opening of the epoxide does not happen in the absence of an acid catalyst. How does acid make the reaction faster? Demonstrate this concept by directly comparing the reaction coordinate diagram for both situations A and B.
Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 8, Problem 29a
Draw the product(s) you'd expect when each of these alkenes is treated first with O3, then with CH3SCH3
(a)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the reaction mechanism. The process described involves ozonolysis, a reaction where ozone (O₃) is used to cleave alkenes, followed by a reductive workup with dimethyl sulfide (CH₃SCH₃). This sequence typically results in the formation of carbonyl compounds.
Step 2: Identify the structure of the alkene. Begin by examining the structure of the alkene provided in the problem. Determine the position of the double bond, as this will dictate where the cleavage occurs.
Step 3: Apply ozonolysis. When the alkene is treated with ozone, the double bond is cleaved, and each carbon atom involved in the double bond is converted into a carbonyl group. This results in the formation of two separate fragments, each containing a carbonyl group.
Step 4: Consider the reductive workup. The use of dimethyl sulfide (CH₃SCH₃) in the second step is crucial for the reductive workup. It helps to convert any ozonide intermediates into stable carbonyl compounds, typically aldehydes or ketones, depending on the structure of the original alkene.
Step 5: Draw the final products. Based on the cleavage of the double bond and the formation of carbonyl groups, draw the expected products. Ensure that each fragment from the original alkene is represented as a separate carbonyl compound, reflecting the transformation that occurs during ozonolysis followed by reductive workup.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ozonolysis
Ozonolysis is a reaction where ozone (O₃) cleaves alkenes to form carbonyl compounds. The process involves the formation of an ozonide intermediate, which is then reduced to yield aldehydes or ketones, depending on the substitution pattern of the alkene. This reaction is useful for determining the position of double bonds in alkenes.
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General properties of ozonolysis.
Reductive Workup
Reductive workup refers to the treatment of ozonolysis intermediates with a reducing agent, such as dimethyl sulfide (Ch₃SCH₃), to convert ozonides into stable carbonyl compounds. This step prevents the formation of carboxylic acids or other oxidized products, ensuring the generation of aldehydes or ketones from the ozonolysis process.
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Reductive Workup Mechanism:
Alkene Structure
The structure of the alkene, including the position and substitution of the double bond, determines the type and number of carbonyl products formed during ozonolysis. Terminal alkenes typically yield aldehydes, while internal alkenes can produce ketones. Understanding the alkene's structure is crucial for predicting the ozonolysis products accurately.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Draw the product(s) you'd expect when each of these alkenes is treated first with O3, then with CH3SCH3
(c)
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Textbook Question
Draw the product(s) you'd expect when each of these alkenes is treated first with O3, then with CH3SCH3
(b)
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Textbook Question
Draw the product(s) you'd expect when each of these alkenes is treated first with O3, then with CH3SCH3
(d)
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Textbook Question
Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(d)
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Textbook Question
In Assessment 9.26, what is the relationship between the enantiomers of compound A and the enantiomers of compound B?
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