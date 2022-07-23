Draw the product(s) you'd expect when each of these alkenes is treated first with O3, then with CH3SCH3
(c)
Draw the product(s) you'd expect when each of these alkenes is treated first with O3, then with CH3SCH3
(c)
Suggest a synthesis of the following aldehydes or ketones using the ozonolysis reaction of an alkene.
(b)
Draw the product(s) you'd expect when each of these alkenes is treated first with O3, then with CH3SCH3
(b)
Draw the product(s) you'd expect when each of these alkenes is treated first with O3, then with CH3SCH3
(a)
Suggest a synthesis of the following aldehydes or ketones using the ozonolysis reaction of an alkene.
(a)
In Solved Assessment 9.30(b), we came up with an alkene that under the conditions of ozonolysis would produce acetophenone and acetaldehyde. There is one other alkene that should produce the same compounds under these conditions. Which is it?