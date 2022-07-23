How might you make the catalytic cycle in Figure 9.31 more sustainable while still using NMO as the co-oxidant?
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How might you make the catalytic cycle in Figure 9.31 more sustainable while still using NMO as the co-oxidant?
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Predict the product(s) when each of the following are reacted with mCPBA, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(d)
When producing a chiral molecule, epoxide formation still results in a mixture of enantiomers, despite its stereospecificity.
(b) How is it that a reaction can be stereospecific while still producing two enantiomers?
Calculate the atom economy of the reaction in Figure 9.24. [Catalysts are not included in the atom economy calculation.]
Predict the product(s) when each of the following are reacted with mCPBA, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(a)