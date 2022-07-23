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Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and ReductionProblem 14
Chapter 8, Problem 14

How does the carbonyl in mCPBA weaken the O―O σ bond (i.e., make a better leaving group)?

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The O―O σ bond in peroxides, such as hydrogen peroxide (HO―OH), is inherently weak due to the repulsion between the lone pairs on the adjacent oxygen atoms. This bond can be further weakened by electronic effects from substituents.
In mCPBA (meta-chloroperoxybenzoic acid), the carbonyl group (C=O) is highly electronegative and withdraws electron density from the adjacent oxygen atoms through resonance and inductive effects.
The electron-withdrawing nature of the carbonyl group stabilizes the negative charge on the leaving group (the oxygen atom) when the O―O bond breaks, making the bond easier to cleave.
Additionally, the resonance structure of mCPBA allows delocalization of electrons from the carbonyl group, further reducing electron density on the O―O bond and weakening it.
The presence of the aromatic ring and the chlorine substituent in mCPBA also contributes to the electron-withdrawing effects, enhancing the ability of the O―O bond to act as a better leaving group compared to hydrogen peroxide.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carbonyl Group Reactivity

The carbonyl group (C=O) is highly polar, with a partial positive charge on the carbon atom and a partial negative charge on the oxygen. This polarity makes the carbonyl carbon susceptible to nucleophilic attack, which can lead to the formation of more reactive intermediates. In the context of mCPBA, the carbonyl's reactivity plays a crucial role in facilitating the weakening of the O―O bond.
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Peroxide Bond Strength

The O―O bond in peroxides, such as mCPBA, is relatively weak compared to other covalent bonds. This weakness is due to the repulsion between the lone pairs of electrons on the oxygen atoms. When the carbonyl group interacts with the peroxide, it can stabilize the transition state, leading to a decrease in the O―O bond strength and making it a better leaving group during reactions.
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Leaving Group Ability

A leaving group is an atom or group that can depart from the parent molecule during a chemical reaction, often taking with it a pair of electrons. The ability of a leaving group to depart is influenced by its stability after leaving. In the case of mCPBA, the weakening of the O―O bond enhances the leaving group's ability, as the resulting species can be more stable, thus facilitating the overall reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) when each of the following are reacted with mCPBA, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Suggest an alkene that could be used to make each of the following halohydrins.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Suggest an alkene that could be used to make each of the following halohydrins.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Calculate the atom economy of the reaction in Figure 9.24. [Catalysts are not included in the atom economy calculation.]

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) when each of the following are reacted with mCPBA, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Explain why water attacks the carbon of the bromonium ion as opposed to the bromonium ion itself in the second step of halohydrin formation.

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