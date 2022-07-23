Evidence for the concertedness of epoxide formation comes from the stereospecificity of the reaction. If step 2 of a hypothetical stepwise mechanism were slow enough to make the reaction non-concerted, how would the product distribution change?
Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 8, Problem 19
How might you make the catalytic cycle in Figure 9.31 more sustainable while still using NMO as the co-oxidant?
<IMAGE>
Verified step by step guidance
1
Analyze the catalytic cycle in Figure 9.31: Osmium tetroxide (OsO₄) reacts with the alkene to form an osmate ester, which is then cleaved by NMO (N-methylmorpholine N-oxide) to regenerate OsO₄ and produce the diol.
To make the cycle more sustainable, consider minimizing the use of OsO₄, as it is toxic and expensive. This can be achieved by using OsO₄ in catalytic amounts rather than stoichiometric amounts, relying on NMO to regenerate it.
Explore the possibility of using a recyclable or immobilized form of OsO₄. For example, OsO₄ can be supported on a solid matrix, which allows for easier recovery and reuse, reducing waste.
Investigate alternative co-oxidants that are less harmful or more environmentally friendly than NMO, while still being compatible with the regeneration of OsO₄. However, since the problem specifies using NMO, focus on optimizing its efficiency and minimizing its required quantity.
Consider implementing green chemistry principles, such as using solvents that are less hazardous or designing the reaction to occur in solvent-free conditions, to further enhance the sustainability of the catalytic cycle.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:5m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Catalytic Cycle
A catalytic cycle refers to a series of chemical reactions where a catalyst facilitates the transformation of reactants into products and is regenerated at the end of the process. Understanding the steps involved in the cycle is crucial for identifying points where sustainability can be improved, such as reducing waste or energy consumption.
Recommended video:
3:21
Catalytic Allylic Alkylation Concept 1
NMO (N-Methylmorpholine N-Oxide)
N-Methylmorpholine N-Oxide (NMO) is a co-oxidant commonly used in organic reactions to facilitate oxidation processes. Its role in the catalytic cycle is to enhance the efficiency of the catalyst. Evaluating the environmental impact and potential alternatives to NMO is essential for making the cycle more sustainable.
Recommended video:
3:06
Synthesis of Amino Acids: N-Phthalimidomalonic Ester Synthesis Concept 1
Sustainability in Chemistry
Sustainability in chemistry involves designing chemical processes that minimize environmental impact, reduce waste, and utilize renewable resources. This concept is critical when considering modifications to a catalytic cycle, as it encourages the exploration of greener alternatives and methods that maintain efficiency while lowering ecological footprints.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:28
Introduction to General Chemistry Review
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1024
views
Textbook Question
When using a terminal alkene under the conditions shown here, explain why it is unnecessary to show the relative stereochemical outcome in the product.
1306
views
Textbook Question
Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(c)
718
views
Textbook Question
Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(b)
1649
views
Textbook Question
When producing a chiral molecule, epoxide formation still results in a mixture of enantiomers, despite its stereospecificity.
(b) How is it that a reaction can be stereospecific while still producing two enantiomers?
1325
views