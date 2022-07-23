Calculate the oxidation number for the indicated carbons.
(b)
Calculate the oxidation number for the indicated carbons.
(b)
Calculate the oxidation number for the indicated carbons.
(a)
The chiral catalyst (R)-BINAP(COD)RhOTf was used in a hydrogenation reaction as part of the synthesis of fragment C of indinavir. Using the same alkene, predict the product that would be obtained if (S)-BINAP(COD)RhOTf were used instead.
Identify the alkene that would react with Ti(OiPr)₄, (+) -diethyltartrate, and t-butylhydroperoxide to give the following chiral, nonracemic epoxides.
(a)
Questions (a)–(d) all refer to the following reaction, which has been engineered to produce one enantiomer to the exclusion of the other.
(c) Suppose the difference in activation energy is 1.6 kcal/mol. At what temperature would you produce C in 99% ee?
Identify the alkene that would react with Ti(OiPr)4, (+) -diethyltartrate, and t-butylhydroperoxide to give the following chiral, nonracemic epoxides.
(b)