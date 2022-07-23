Chirality and Nonracemic Mixtures

Chirality refers to the property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, leading to the existence of enantiomers. Nonracemic mixtures contain an unequal proportion of these enantiomers, resulting in optical activity. In the context of the question, understanding how the reaction conditions and starting materials influence chirality is vital for predicting the outcome of the epoxidation process.