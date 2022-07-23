Textbook Question
(••) Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iii) Br₂, H₂O(h)
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Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(a)
In which of the two steps in the alkene halogenation mechanism does a redox reaction occur?
Provide arrow-pushing mechanisms for Assessments 9.10(b) and 9.10(c) that rationalize the regioselective and stereospecific formation of each halohydrin.
(b)
(c)
Explain why water attacks the carbon of the bromonium ion as opposed to the bromonium ion itself in the second step of halohydrin formation.
Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the stereospecific formation of each dihalide in Assessment 9.6.