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Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and ReductionProblem 17.8a
Chapter 8, Problem 17.8a

Predict the product of the following aldehyde/ketone syntheses.


(a) <IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the starting material in the synthesis. Determine if it is an aldehyde or a ketone based on the functional group present.
Examine the reagents and conditions provided in the synthesis. Common reagents for aldehyde/ketone synthesis include oxidizing agents, reducing agents, or organometallic reagents.
Consider the mechanism of the reaction. For example, if an oxidizing agent is used, an alcohol might be converted to an aldehyde or ketone. If a reducing agent is used, an aldehyde or ketone might be reduced to an alcohol.
Predict the structure of the product based on the reaction mechanism. Ensure that the functional group transformation aligns with the reagents and conditions used.
Verify the stereochemistry and regiochemistry of the product, if applicable, to ensure the predicted product is consistent with the expected outcome of the reaction.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aldehyde and Ketone Reactivity

Aldehydes and ketones are carbonyl compounds that exhibit distinct reactivity due to the presence of the carbonyl group (C=O). Aldehydes, with at least one hydrogen atom attached to the carbonyl carbon, are generally more reactive than ketones, which have two alkyl groups. Understanding their reactivity is crucial for predicting the products of reactions involving these compounds.
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Nucleophilic Addition on Ketones and Aldehydes

Nucleophilic Addition Reactions

Nucleophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon of a carbonyl group. This process leads to the formation of a tetrahedral intermediate, which can further react to yield various products, such as alcohols or other functional groups. Recognizing the nucleophiles involved is essential for predicting the outcome of aldehyde and ketone syntheses.
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Functional Group Transformations

Functional group transformations involve the conversion of one functional group into another through chemical reactions. In the context of aldehyde and ketone syntheses, understanding how to manipulate these groups—such as through oxidation, reduction, or substitution reactions—is vital for predicting the final products. Mastery of these transformations allows chemists to design synthetic pathways effectively.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How might you make the catalytic cycle in Figure 9.31 more sustainable while still using NMO as the co-oxidant?

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Textbook Question

Evidence for the concertedness of epoxide formation comes from the stereospecificity of the reaction. If step 2 of a hypothetical stepwise mechanism were slow enough to make the reaction non-concerted, how would the product distribution change?

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) when each of the following are reacted with mCPBA, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.

(b)

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Textbook Question

When producing a chiral molecule, epoxide formation still results in a mixture of enantiomers, despite its stereospecificity.

(b) How is it that a reaction can be stereospecific while still producing two enantiomers?

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) when each of the following are reacted with mCPBA, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.

(a)

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