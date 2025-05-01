How might you make the catalytic cycle in Figure 9.31 more sustainable while still using NMO as the co-oxidant?
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How might you make the catalytic cycle in Figure 9.31 more sustainable while still using NMO as the co-oxidant?
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Evidence for the concertedness of epoxide formation comes from the stereospecificity of the reaction. If step 2 of a hypothetical stepwise mechanism were slow enough to make the reaction non-concerted, how would the product distribution change?
Predict the product(s) when each of the following are reacted with mCPBA, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(d)
Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(b)
When producing a chiral molecule, epoxide formation still results in a mixture of enantiomers, despite its stereospecificity.
(b) How is it that a reaction can be stereospecific while still producing two enantiomers?
Predict the product(s) when each of the following are reacted with mCPBA, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(a)