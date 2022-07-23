Textbook Question
Suggest an alkene that could be used to make each of the following halohydrins.
(a)
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Suggest an alkene that could be used to make each of the following halohydrins.
(a)
In contrast to the addition of Br₂ the addition of HBr [Section 8.3] is not stereospecific. Why?
In which of the two steps in the alkene halogenation mechanism does a redox reaction occur?
Provide arrow-pushing mechanisms for Assessments 9.10(b) and 9.10(c) that rationalize the regioselective and stereospecific formation of each halohydrin.
(b)
(c)
Explain why water attacks the carbon of the bromonium ion as opposed to the bromonium ion itself in the second step of halohydrin formation.