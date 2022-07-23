Chirality and Enantiomers

Chirality refers to the property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, leading to the existence of enantiomers—two molecules that are mirror images of each other. In reactions that create chiral centers, it is important to determine whether one or both enantiomers are produced. Recognizing racemic mixtures, which contain equal amounts of both enantiomers, is also key in predicting the stereochemical outcome of reactions.