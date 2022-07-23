There are two mechanisms by which each of the two enantiomers can form in the reaction shown in Figure 9.37. Show them.
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There are two mechanisms by which each of the two enantiomers can form in the reaction shown in Figure 9.37. Show them.
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Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(c)
Show an arrow-pushing mechanism for reactions 1–4 in Figure 9.37.
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Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(a)
Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(d)
In Assessment 9.26, what is the relationship between the enantiomers of compound A and the enantiomers of compound B?