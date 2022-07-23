Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(b)
Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(b)
Despite it being equally favorable, opening of the epoxide does not happen in the absence of an acid catalyst. How does acid make the reaction faster? Demonstrate this concept by directly comparing the reaction coordinate diagram for both situations A and B.
Show an arrow-pushing mechanism for reactions 1–4 in Figure 9.37.
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Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(a)
Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(d)
In Assessment 9.26, what is the relationship between the enantiomers of compound A and the enantiomers of compound B?