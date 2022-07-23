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Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and ReductionProblem 20b
Chapter 8, Problem 20b

Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(b) Chemical reaction scheme showing dihydroxylation with reagents OsO4 and NaHSO3 in water.

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1
Identify the type of reaction taking place. For example, determine if it is a substitution, elimination, addition, or rearrangement reaction. Analyze the reagents and reaction conditions provided to classify the reaction.
Examine the structure of the starting material. Identify any functional groups, stereocenters, or regions of reactivity that will participate in the reaction.
Predict the mechanism of the reaction. For example, if it is an addition reaction, determine whether it proceeds via a syn or anti addition. If it involves stereochemistry, consider whether the reaction produces a racemic mixture or a single stereoisomer.
Draw the product(s) of the reaction, ensuring that you account for any changes in connectivity, functional groups, or stereochemistry. If the reaction produces enantiomers, draw both and indicate that the mixture is racemic.
Verify the stereochemical outcome by considering the reaction mechanism and any stereochemical constraints. For example, if the reaction involves a chiral catalyst or a specific stereochemical pathway, ensure that the product reflects this influence.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the types of bonds formed or broken. Knowledge of mechanisms helps predict the products and their stereochemistry based on the nature of the reactants and the conditions of the reaction.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is essential for predicting the relative stereochemical outcomes of reactions, including the formation of enantiomers and diastereomers. Understanding concepts like chirality and stereocenters allows chemists to determine whether a reaction will yield a single stereoisomer or a racemic mixture.
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Enantiomers and Racemic Mixtures

Enantiomers are pairs of molecules that are non-superimposable mirror images of each other, often differing in their interaction with polarized light. A racemic mixture contains equal amounts of both enantiomers, resulting in no net optical activity. Recognizing when a reaction produces enantiomers or racemic mixtures is vital for predicting the stereochemical outcome and understanding the implications for biological activity and reactivity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How might you make the catalytic cycle in Figure 9.31 more sustainable while still using NMO as the co-oxidant?

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Which of molecules A–D would you expect to give a positive permanganate test? That is, which would result in a purple KMnO₄ solution turning brown?

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Textbook Question

When using a terminal alkene under the conditions shown here, explain why it is unnecessary to show the relative stereochemical outcome in the product.

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Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.

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Textbook Question

When producing a chiral molecule, epoxide formation still results in a mixture of enantiomers, despite its stereospecificity.

(b) How is it that a reaction can be stereospecific while still producing two enantiomers?

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