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Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and ReductionProblem 45d(ii)
Chapter 8, Problem 45d(ii)

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (ii) Cl2
(d) Chemical structure of an alkene with two double bonds, indicating potential sites for halogenation reactions.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: The reaction involves an alkene and Cl₂, which is a halogenation reaction. In this reaction, the π-bond of the alkene reacts with Cl₂ to form a vicinal dihalide (two chlorine atoms added to adjacent carbons).
Understand the mechanism: The reaction proceeds via an electrophilic addition mechanism. The π-electrons of the alkene attack one of the chlorine atoms, forming a cyclic chloronium ion intermediate.
Determine the regioselectivity and stereochemistry: The cyclic chloronium ion intermediate is opened by the attack of the chloride ion (Cl⁻) on the more substituted carbon, leading to anti-addition (the two chlorine atoms will be added on opposite sides of the double bond).
Draw the product(s): Replace the double bond in the alkene with single bonds and add one chlorine atom to each of the two carbons that were part of the double bond. Ensure the stereochemistry reflects anti-addition.
Verify the product(s): Check that the product(s) are vicinal dihalides and that the stereochemistry is consistent with anti-addition. If the alkene is symmetric, there will be one product; if asymmetric, there may be multiple stereoisomers.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition

Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically involving alkenes. In the case of alkenes reacting with Cl₂, the double bond acts as a nucleophile, attacking the chlorine molecule, leading to the formation of a cyclic chloronium ion intermediate. This process is crucial for understanding how alkenes can undergo transformations to form more complex products.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. When alkenes react with Cl₂, the addition can lead to the formation of stereoisomers, such as enantiomers or diastereomers, depending on the configuration of the resulting product. Understanding stereochemistry is essential for predicting the specific products formed during the reaction.
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Halogenation of Alkenes

Halogenation of alkenes is a specific type of electrophilic addition reaction where halogens, such as chlorine or bromine, add across the double bond of an alkene. This reaction typically results in the formation of vicinal dihalides, where two halogen atoms are added to adjacent carbon atoms. Recognizing the mechanism and outcome of halogenation is vital for predicting the products of the reaction with Cl₂.
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