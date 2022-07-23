Textbook Question
Calculate the atom economy for the reactions shown. In each, what happens to the percentage of material that is not incorporated into the major product?
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Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(a)
In contrast to the addition of Br₂ the addition of HBr [Section 8.3] is not stereospecific. Why?
In which of the two steps in the alkene halogenation mechanism does a redox reaction occur?
Provide arrow-pushing mechanisms for Assessments 9.10(b) and 9.10(c) that rationalize the regioselective and stereospecific formation of each halohydrin.
(b)
(c)
Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the stereospecific formation of each dihalide in Assessment 9.6.