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Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and ReductionProblem 45h(ix)
Chapter 8, Problem 45h(ix)

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (ix) H2, Pd/C;
(h) Chemical structure of an alkene with a double bond, illustrating a reaction setup for hydrogenation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: The reaction involves an alkene reacting with H₂ in the presence of a palladium catalyst (Pd/C). This is a catalytic hydrogenation reaction, which reduces the alkene to an alkane by adding hydrogen atoms across the double bond.
Analyze the structure of the alkene: Determine the position of the double bond in the alkene. The double bond is the site where the hydrogen atoms will be added.
Understand the stereochemistry: Catalytic hydrogenation typically occurs via syn addition, meaning both hydrogen atoms are added to the same face of the double bond. This can lead to specific stereochemical outcomes if the alkene is part of a cyclic or chiral structure.
Write the product structure: Replace the double bond in the alkene with single bonds, and add one hydrogen atom to each of the two carbons that were part of the double bond. Ensure the resulting structure is a fully saturated alkane.
Verify the product: Check the final structure to ensure that all valencies are satisfied and that the product is consistent with the reaction conditions (H₂, Pd/C). If the starting alkene is symmetrical, a single product will form; if asymmetrical, consider regioselectivity and stereochemistry.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrogenation

Hydrogenation is a chemical reaction that involves the addition of hydrogen (H₂) to an unsaturated compound, typically alkenes or alkynes, converting them into saturated hydrocarbons. This process is facilitated by catalysts such as palladium on carbon (Pd/C), which lowers the activation energy required for the reaction. The result is the formation of alkanes, where double bonds in alkenes are reduced to single bonds.
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The definition of hydrogenation.

Catalysts

Catalysts are substances that increase the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed in the process. In the context of hydrogenation, palladium on carbon (Pd/C) serves as a catalyst that provides a surface for the reaction to occur, allowing hydrogen to effectively add across the double bond of the alkene. The use of catalysts is crucial in organic reactions to enhance efficiency and selectivity.
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Alkenes and Their Reactivity

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond, making them more reactive than alkanes. The presence of the double bond allows for various chemical reactions, including addition reactions like hydrogenation. Understanding the structure and reactivity of alkenes is essential for predicting the products of reactions they undergo, such as the formation of alkanes when treated with hydrogen in the presence of a catalyst.
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Related Practice
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