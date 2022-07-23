Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and ReductionProblem 45k(iv)
Chapter 8, Problem 45k(iv)

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iv) Cl2, CH3OH
(k) Chemical structure of an alkene with highlighted hydrogen atoms, illustrating a reaction mechanism for halohydrin formation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: The reaction involves an alkene reacting with Cl₂ in the presence of CH₃OH. This is an example of a halohydrin formation reaction, where the alkene undergoes electrophilic addition.
Understand the mechanism: The reaction begins with the alkene attacking Cl₂, forming a cyclic chloronium ion intermediate. This intermediate is highly reactive and will be attacked by a nucleophile.
Determine the nucleophile: In this reaction, CH₃OH (methanol) acts as the nucleophile. Methanol will attack the more substituted carbon of the cyclic chloronium ion due to the stability of the resulting carbocation-like transition state.
Add the nucleophile: The methanol (CH₃OH) adds to the more substituted carbon, while the chlorine (Cl⁻) ends up on the less substituted carbon. This results in a halohydrin product, where one carbon has a chlorine atom and the other has a methoxy group (-OCH₃).
Consider stereochemistry: The addition of Cl₂ and CH₃OH to the alkene is anti-addition, meaning the chlorine and the methoxy group will be added to opposite faces of the alkene. This should be reflected in the stereochemistry of the product(s).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition

Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically involving alkenes. In this process, the double bond of the alkene acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophile, leading to the formation of a more stable product. This mechanism is crucial for understanding how alkenes react with halogens and other electrophiles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:23
1,2 vs 1,4 Addition

Halogenation

Halogenation refers to the addition of halogen atoms (like Cl₂) to an alkene, resulting in the formation of vicinal dihalides. This reaction typically proceeds through a cyclic halonium ion intermediate, which influences the stereochemistry of the product. Understanding halogenation is essential for predicting the products when alkenes react with halogens in various solvents.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Halogenation Mechanism

Solvent Effects

The choice of solvent can significantly influence the outcome of a chemical reaction. In the case of Cl₂ reacting with alkenes in methanol (CH₃OH), the solvent can participate in the reaction, leading to the formation of chloromethanol products instead of simple dihalides. Recognizing the role of solvents helps in predicting the specific products formed in reactions involving alkenes and halogens.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Identification of polarity in solvents
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (i) Br2

(k)

1188
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (x) D2 , Pd/C.

(k)

1196
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (viii) 1. O3 2. CH3SCH3

(k)

1203
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (viii) 1. O3 2. CH3SCH3

(h)

1077
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (ii) Cl2

(k)

1316
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (vi) 1. OsO4 2. NaHSO3

(k)

1281
views