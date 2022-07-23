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Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and ReductionProblem 45e(v)
Chapter 8, Problem 45e(v)

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (v) mCPBA;
(k) Chemical structure of an alkene with highlighted hydrogen atoms, illustrating a reaction mechanism for epoxidation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structure of the alkene in the reaction. Alkenes are characterized by a carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). The reactivity of the alkene depends on its substitution pattern (e.g., monosubstituted, disubstituted, etc.).
Understand the reagent used in the reaction. mCPBA (meta-chloroperoxybenzoic acid) is a peracid commonly used for epoxidation of alkenes. It reacts with the double bond to form an epoxide (a three-membered cyclic ether).
Draw the mechanism of the reaction. The oxygen atom from mCPBA adds across the double bond of the alkene in a concerted reaction mechanism, forming the epoxide. This reaction is stereospecific, meaning the stereochemistry of the starting alkene (cis or trans) will be retained in the product.
Consider the stereochemistry of the product. If the alkene is cis, the epoxide will also be cis. If the alkene is trans, the epoxide will be trans. This is due to the concerted nature of the reaction, which does not allow for rearrangement.
Verify the product structure. Ensure that the epoxide is correctly drawn with the oxygen atom forming a three-membered ring with the two carbons that were originally part of the double bond. Double-check the stereochemistry to confirm it matches the starting alkene.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkenes

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). They are unsaturated compounds and can undergo various reactions, including addition and oxidation. Understanding the structure and reactivity of alkenes is crucial for predicting the products of their reactions.
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Alkene Metathesis Concept 1

mCPBA (meta-Chloroperbenzoic Acid)

mCPBA is a peracid commonly used in organic chemistry for the epoxidation of alkenes. It introduces an oxygen atom across the double bond, forming an epoxide, which is a three-membered cyclic ether. This reaction is stereospecific and can lead to different products depending on the substitution pattern of the alkene.
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O,P-positions vs. Meta-Positions

Epoxidation

Epoxidation is a chemical reaction that converts alkenes into epoxides using oxidizing agents like mCPBA. The reaction involves the formation of a cyclic ether, which can further react under various conditions to yield diols or other functional groups. Understanding this transformation is essential for predicting the final products of alkene reactions with mCPBA.
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General properties of epoxidation.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (i) Br2 (ii) Cl2.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (vii) 1. mCPBA 2. (viii) 1. O3 2. CH3SCH3.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iii) Br2, H2O ; (iv) Cl2, CH3OH.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (vii) 1. mCPBA 2. H2SO4, H2O

(d)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (v) mCPBA; (vi) 1. OsO4 2. NaHSO3.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (ix) H2, Pd/C; and (x) D2 , Pd/C.

(e)

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