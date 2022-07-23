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Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and ReductionProblem 45k(viii)
Chapter 8, Problem 45k(viii)

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (viii) 1. O3 2. CH3SCH3
(k) Chemical structure of a cyclohexene with two hydrogen atoms at the double bond, illustrating a reaction mechanism.

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1
Step 1: Recognize the reaction type. The reaction involves ozonolysis of an alkene, which is a process where the double bond in the alkene is cleaved by ozone (O₃) to form carbonyl compounds (aldehydes or ketones). The second step, using dimethyl sulfide (CH₃SCH₃), is a reductive workup that prevents the formation of carboxylic acids.
Step 2: Identify the structure of the alkene. Determine the position of the double bond in the given alkene. The double bond will be the site of cleavage during the reaction.
Step 3: Break the double bond symmetrically. Using the structure of the alkene, split the double bond into two parts. Each carbon atom of the double bond will form a bond with an oxygen atom from ozone, resulting in an intermediate ozonide.
Step 4: Apply the reductive workup. The ozonide intermediate is then treated with dimethyl sulfide (CH₃SCH₃), which reduces the ozonide to carbonyl compounds. Each carbon atom originally part of the double bond will become part of a carbonyl group (C=O).
Step 5: Determine the final products. Based on the structure of the original alkene, identify the specific carbonyl compounds (aldehydes or ketones) formed. If the double bond is internal, ketones are typically formed. If the double bond is terminal, aldehydes are formed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ozonolysis

Ozonolysis is a reaction involving the cleavage of alkenes using ozone (O₃) to form carbonyl compounds. The process typically occurs in two steps: first, the alkene reacts with ozone to form a molozonide, which rearranges to form ozonide. This ozonide can then be reduced to yield aldehydes or ketones, depending on the structure of the original alkene.
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General properties of ozonolysis.

Thioether Reduction

In the context of organic reactions, thioethers like dimethyl sulfide (CH₃SCH₃) can act as reducing agents. After ozonolysis, the carbonyl compounds formed can be further reduced by thioethers, leading to the formation of alcohols or other reduced products. This step is crucial for understanding the final products of the reaction sequence.
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Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple possibilities exist. In ozonolysis, the regioselectivity of the reaction can influence the types of carbonyl products formed, which is important when predicting the final products after the reduction step with dimethyl sulfide.
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