Ozonolysis

Ozonolysis is a reaction involving the cleavage of alkenes using ozone (O₃) to form carbonyl compounds. The process typically occurs in two steps: first, the alkene reacts with ozone to form a molozonide, which rearranges to form ozonide. This ozonide can then be reduced to yield aldehydes or ketones, depending on the structure of the original alkene.