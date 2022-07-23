Stereochemistry of Hydrogenation

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. During hydrogenation of alkenes, the addition of hydrogen can lead to different stereoisomers, depending on the orientation of the hydrogen atoms added. In the case of symmetrical alkenes, the product is typically a single alkane, but for unsymmetrical alkenes, the stereochemistry can lead to the formation of cis and trans isomers, which are important in determining the properties of the resulting compound.