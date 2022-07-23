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Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and ReductionProblem 45d(v)
Chapter 8, Problem 45d(v)

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (v) mCPBA
(d) Chemical structure of an alkene with two double bonds, indicating potential sites for halogenation reactions.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional group in the starting material. In this case, the starting material is an alkene, which contains a carbon-carbon double bond (C=C).
Understand the reagent being used. mCPBA (meta-chloroperoxybenzoic acid) is a peroxyacid commonly used to perform epoxidation of alkenes. Epoxidation involves the addition of an oxygen atom across the double bond to form a three-membered cyclic ether, known as an epoxide.
Determine the stereochemistry of the reaction. Epoxidation with mCPBA is a stereospecific reaction, meaning that the stereochemistry of the starting alkene will influence the stereochemistry of the product. For example, a cis-alkene will yield a cis-epoxide, and a trans-alkene will yield a trans-epoxide.
Draw the product by replacing the double bond in the alkene with an epoxide ring. Ensure that the stereochemistry of the product matches the stereochemistry of the starting alkene.
Verify the reaction conditions and ensure no side reactions are likely to occur. Under typical conditions with mCPBA, the reaction proceeds cleanly to form the epoxide without additional functional group transformations.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkenes

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). They are unsaturated compounds, meaning they have fewer hydrogen atoms than alkanes with the same number of carbon atoms. The presence of the double bond makes alkenes more reactive than alkanes, allowing them to undergo various chemical reactions, including addition and oxidation.
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mCPBA (meta-Chloroperbenzoic Acid)

mCPBA is a peracid commonly used in organic chemistry for the oxidation of alkenes to epoxides. It introduces an oxygen atom across the double bond, forming a three-membered cyclic ether known as an epoxide. This reaction is stereospecific and can lead to different products depending on the substitution pattern of the alkene.
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Epoxidation

Epoxidation is the chemical reaction in which an alkene is converted into an epoxide through the addition of an oxygen atom. This reaction typically occurs under acidic or basic conditions and is significant in organic synthesis due to the reactivity of epoxides, which can be further transformed into various functional groups. The stereochemistry of the starting alkene influences the configuration of the resulting epoxide.
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General properties of epoxidation.
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