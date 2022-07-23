Sodium Bisulfite (NaHSO₃) Workup

Sodium bisulfite is often used in organic reactions as a reducing agent and for the purification of reaction products. In the context of the OsO₄ reaction, NaHSO₃ serves to quench the reaction and can help isolate the diol product by forming a stable bisulfite adduct. This step is essential for ensuring that the desired product is obtained in a pure form.