Racemic Mixtures

A racemic mixture is a 1:1 mixture of two enantiomers, which are molecules that are mirror images of each other but cannot be superimposed. In the context of dihydroxylation, if the reaction leads to the formation of a chiral product without a preference for one enantiomer over the other, a racemic mixture will be produced. This is important in organic synthesis, as the presence of both enantiomers can affect the biological activity and properties of the compound.