Ozonolysis

Ozonolysis is a reaction involving the cleavage of alkenes using ozone (O₃) to form carbonyl compounds, such as aldehydes and ketones. The reaction proceeds through the formation of a molozonide intermediate, which rearranges to yield ozonides that can be further reduced. In this case, the presence of dimethyl sulfide (CH₃SCH₃) serves as a reducing agent to convert the ozonides into stable carbonyl products.