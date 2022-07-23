Ozonolysis

Ozonolysis is a reaction involving the cleavage of alkenes using ozone (O₃), resulting in the formation of carbonyl compounds, such as aldehydes or ketones. The reaction proceeds through the formation of an ozonide intermediate, which is then reduced, often using a reagent like dimethyl sulfide (CH₃SCH₃). This concept is essential for predicting the products when alkenes are treated with ozone followed by a reductive workup.