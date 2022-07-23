Solvent Effects in Reactions

The choice of solvent can significantly influence the outcome of a chemical reaction. In the given question, the presence of water (H₂O) or methanol (CH₃OH) as solvents can lead to different reaction pathways. For example, in the presence of water, a bromohydrin may form, while methanol can lead to the formation of an ether. Understanding how solvents affect reactivity and product formation is key to predicting the products of these reactions.