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Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and ReductionProblem 45e(iii,iv)
Chapter 8, Problem 45e(iii,iv)

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iii) Br2, H2O ; (iv) Cl2, CH3OH.
(e) Chemical structure of an alkene with highlighted hydrogenation sites for reaction prediction.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of the given alkene. The molecule contains a double bond, which is the reactive site for electrophilic addition reactions. The double bond is located between two carbon atoms in the chain.
Step 2: For reaction (iii) with Br₂ and H₂O, the mechanism involves the formation of a bromonium ion intermediate. Bromine (Br₂) adds to the double bond, creating a cyclic bromonium ion. Water (H₂O) then attacks the more substituted carbon of the bromonium ion, leading to the formation of a bromohydrin.
Step 3: Predict the regioselectivity for reaction (iii). The water molecule will preferentially attack the more substituted carbon due to the stability of the carbocation-like transition state. This results in the hydroxyl group (-OH) attaching to the more substituted carbon and the bromine atom attaching to the less substituted carbon.
Step 4: For reaction (iv) with Cl₂ and CH₃OH, the mechanism is similar to reaction (iii). Chlorine (Cl₂) adds to the double bond, forming a cyclic chloronium ion. Methanol (CH₃OH) then attacks the more substituted carbon of the chloronium ion, leading to the formation of a chloromethoxy compound.
Step 5: Predict the regioselectivity for reaction (iv). Methanol will attack the more substituted carbon, resulting in the methoxy group (-OCH₃) attaching to the more substituted carbon and the chlorine atom attaching to the less substituted carbon. This follows the same principle of regioselectivity as in reaction (iii).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition Reactions

Electrophilic addition reactions are a fundamental type of reaction for alkenes, where an electrophile reacts with the double bond. In the presence of reagents like Br₂ or Cl₂, the alkene undergoes addition across the double bond, resulting in the formation of vicinal dihalides. Understanding the mechanism of these reactions is crucial for predicting the products formed under different conditions.
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Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple products are possible. In the case of reactions involving alkenes and halogens, the Markovnikov rule often applies, where the more substituted carbon atom of the alkene will bond with the halogen. This concept is essential for predicting the major product when alkenes react with halogenating agents.
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Solvent Effects in Reactions

The choice of solvent can significantly influence the outcome of a chemical reaction. In the given question, the presence of water (H₂O) or methanol (CH₃OH) as solvents can lead to different reaction pathways. For example, in the presence of water, a bromohydrin may form, while methanol can lead to the formation of an ether. Understanding how solvents affect reactivity and product formation is key to predicting the products of these reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (i) Br2 (ii) Cl2.

(e)

1231
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (vii) 1. mCPBA 2. (viii) 1. O3 2. CH3SCH3.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (ix) H2, Pd/C; and (x) D2, Pd/C.

(f)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (v) mCPBA;

(k)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (v) mCPBA; (vi) 1. OsO4 2. NaHSO3.

(e)

958
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (ix) H2, Pd/C; and (x) D2 , Pd/C.

(e)

693
views