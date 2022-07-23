Evidence for the concertedness of epoxide formation comes from the stereospecificity of the reaction. If step 2 of a hypothetical stepwise mechanism were slow enough to make the reaction non-concerted, how would the product distribution change?
Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 8, Problem 16d
Predict the product(s) when each of the following are reacted with mCPBA, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(d)
Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Recognize that mCPBA (meta-chloroperoxybenzoic acid) is a reagent commonly used for epoxidation of alkenes. It reacts with the double bond in the molecule to form an epoxide.
Step 2: Identify the alkene in the given structure. The double bond is located in the chain, and this is the site where the epoxidation will occur.
Step 3: Understand the stereochemical implications of the reaction. Epoxidation with mCPBA is stereospecific and proceeds via a concerted mechanism, preserving the stereochemistry of the substituents on the double bond.
Step 4: Draw the product of the reaction. The epoxide will form across the double bond, and the stereochemistry of the substituents on the double bond will determine the configuration of the epoxide. If the substituents are not stereospecific, a racemic mixture of enantiomers will result.
Step 5: Indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. If the starting alkene is planar and does not have stereochemical constraints, both enantiomers of the epoxide should be drawn to represent the racemic mixture.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
mCPBA and Epoxidation
mCPBA (meta-Chloroperbenzoic acid) is a common reagent used in organic chemistry for the epoxidation of alkenes. This reaction involves the formation of a three-membered cyclic ether called an epoxide, which is characterized by its strained ring structure. The reaction typically proceeds via a concerted mechanism, where the alkene reacts with mCPBA to form the epoxide without any intermediates.
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Guided course
02:19
General properties of epoxidation.
Stereochemistry of Epoxidation
The stereochemical outcome of epoxidation is crucial, as it can lead to the formation of chiral centers. When an alkene is epoxidized, the stereochemistry of the starting alkene influences the configuration of the resulting epoxide. If the alkene is asymmetric, the reaction can produce enantiomers, leading to racemic mixtures if both configurations are formed.
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Relative Stereochemistry and Enantiomers
Relative stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule and how they relate to one another. In the context of epoxidation, understanding the relative stereochemistry is essential for predicting the products. Enantiomers are pairs of molecules that are non-superimposable mirror images of each other, and when a reaction produces both configurations, it results in a racemic mixture, which must be represented in product drawings.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
How does the carbonyl in mCPBA weaken the O―O σ bond (i.e., make a better leaving group)?
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Textbook Question
When producing a chiral molecule, epoxide formation still results in a mixture of enantiomers, despite its stereospecificity.
(b) How is it that a reaction can be stereospecific while still producing two enantiomers?
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Textbook Question
Calculate the atom economy of the reaction in Figure 9.24. [Catalysts are not included in the atom economy calculation.]
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Textbook Question
Predict the product(s) when each of the following are reacted with mCPBA, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(a)
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