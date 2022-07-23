Relative Stereochemistry and Enantiomers

Relative stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule and how they relate to one another. In the context of epoxidation, understanding the relative stereochemistry is essential for predicting the products. Enantiomers are pairs of molecules that are non-superimposable mirror images of each other, and when a reaction produces both configurations, it results in a racemic mixture, which must be represented in product drawings.