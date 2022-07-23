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Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and ReductionProblem 46
Chapter 8, Problem 46

Rank the reactivity of the following alkenes with mCPBA ( 1 = most reactive , 5 least reactive ).
Structures of five alkenes for ranking their reactivity with mCPBA in epoxidation reactions.

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1
Identify the structure of each alkene provided in the problem. Look for features such as electron-donating or electron-withdrawing groups attached to the double bond, as these influence reactivity with mCPBA (meta-chloroperoxybenzoic acid).
Recall that mCPBA is an electrophilic oxidizing agent used to convert alkenes into epoxides. Alkenes with electron-donating groups (e.g., alkyl groups) are more reactive because they increase the electron density on the double bond, making it more nucleophilic.
Rank the alkenes based on the presence and strength of electron-donating or electron-withdrawing groups. For example, alkenes with alkyl substituents will generally be more reactive than those with electron-withdrawing groups (e.g., halogens, nitro groups).
Consider steric hindrance around the double bond. Alkenes with less steric hindrance are more accessible to the mCPBA molecule and will react more readily.
Combine the effects of electronic and steric factors to assign a reactivity ranking (1 = most reactive, 5 = least reactive). Ensure that you carefully evaluate each alkene based on these principles.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkenes and Their Reactivity

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). Their reactivity is influenced by the stability of the double bond and the substituents attached to the carbon atoms. Generally, more substituted alkenes are more stable and less reactive, while less substituted alkenes are more reactive due to their higher strain and lower stability.
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Alkene Metathesis Concept 1

mCPBA and Epoxidation

mCPBA (meta-Chloroperbenzoic acid) is a peracid commonly used in organic chemistry for the epoxidation of alkenes. This reaction involves the formation of a three-membered cyclic ether called an epoxide, which is a highly reactive intermediate. The reactivity of alkenes with mCPBA depends on their substitution pattern, with less hindered alkenes typically reacting more readily.
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Steric Hindrance

Steric hindrance refers to the prevention of reactions at a particular location in a molecule due to the size of substituent groups. In the context of alkenes, bulky groups around the double bond can impede the approach of mCPBA, reducing the rate of epoxidation. Understanding steric effects is crucial for predicting the reactivity of different alkenes in reactions with mCPBA.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

When alkenes react with bromine in water, a halohydrin is produced. When water is replaced with methanol in this reaction, a different product is produced. Suggest a mechanism for the formation of this product.

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (ix) H2, Pd/C; and (x) D2, Pd/C.

(l)

675
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Textbook Question

In light of your answer to Assessment 9.47, predict the product of the following reactions we have seen previously where an alcohol is substituted for water.

(a)

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Textbook Question

In light of your answer to Assessment 9.47, predict the product of the following reactions we have seen previously where an alcohol is substituted for water.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iii) Br2, H2O ; (iv) Cl2, CH3OH;

(l)

708
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (v) mCPBA; (vi) 1. OsO4 2. NaHSO3 

(l)

1010
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