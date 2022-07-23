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Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and ReductionProblem 60i
Chapter 8, Problem 60i

Retrosynthetic analysis is the process of working backward to develop the synthesis of a new compound. In Chapter 10, we begin developing multistep syntheses in this manner. For now, try to work backward a single step by suggesting an alkene and a reagent that would give products (a)–(i). [Your answers should not include alkenes that undergo rearrangement to give the desired products.]

(i)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the product structure. The product contains a hydroxyl (-OH) group and a chlorine (-Cl) group attached to adjacent carbon atoms, indicating that it could be formed via an anti-addition reaction to an alkene.
Step 2: Identify the functional groups in the product. The hydroxyl group and chlorine suggest that the reaction could involve halohydrin formation, which typically occurs when an alkene reacts with a halogen (e.g., Cl2) in the presence of water.
Step 3: Determine the alkene precursor. To form the given product, the alkene must have the same carbon skeleton as the product but without the hydroxyl and chlorine groups. The double bond should be positioned between the two carbons where the -OH and -Cl groups are now attached.
Step 4: Suggest the reagent. The reaction conditions for halohydrin formation typically involve a halogen (e.g., Cl2) and water (H2O). These reagents add across the double bond in an anti-fashion, resulting in the observed stereochemistry of the product.
Step 5: Verify that no rearrangement occurs. Ensure that the chosen alkene does not undergo carbocation rearrangement during the reaction. In this case, the reaction mechanism (halohydrin formation) does not involve carbocation intermediates, so rearrangement is unlikely.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Retrosynthetic Analysis

Retrosynthetic analysis is a strategic approach in organic chemistry where chemists deconstruct a target molecule into simpler precursor structures. This method allows for the identification of potential synthetic routes by working backward from the desired product to available starting materials. It emphasizes the importance of understanding functional groups and reaction mechanisms to effectively plan a synthesis.
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Retrosynthesis

Alkenes

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond, characterized by the general formula CnH2n. They are key intermediates in organic synthesis due to their reactivity, particularly in addition reactions. Understanding the properties and reactivity of alkenes is crucial for predicting the outcomes of reactions when paired with various reagents.
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Reagents in Organic Synthesis

Reagents are substances that are added to a reaction to bring about a chemical change. In organic synthesis, the choice of reagent can significantly influence the reaction pathway and the final products. Familiarity with common reagents and their mechanisms of action is essential for successfully proposing synthetic routes and ensuring that the desired transformations occur without unwanted rearrangements.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suggest mechanisms for the following reactions, which are similar to the mechanism we saw for lanosterol biosynthesis at the end of Chapter 8.

(b)

638
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Textbook Question

Suggest mechanisms for the following reactions, which are similar to the mechanism we saw for lanosterol biosynthesis at the end of Chapter 8.

(a)

888
views
Textbook Question

Retrosynthetic analysis is the process of working backward to develop the synthesis of a new compound. In Chapter 10, we begin developing multistep syntheses in this manner. For now, try to work backward a single step by suggesting an alkene and a reagent that would give products (a)–(i). [Your answers should not include alkenes that undergo rearrangement to give the desired products.]

(d)

1136
views
Textbook Question

Retrosynthetic analysis is the process of working backward to develop the synthesis of a new compound. In Chapter 10, we begin developing multistep syntheses in this manner. For now, try to work backward a single step by suggesting an alkene and a reagent that would give products (a)–(i). [Your answers should not include alkenes that undergo rearrangement to give the desired products.]

(f)

827
views
Textbook Question

Retrosynthetic analysis is the process of working backward to develop the synthesis of a new compound. In Chapter 10, we begin developing multistep syntheses in this manner. For now, try to work backward a single step by suggesting an alkene and a reagent that would give products (a)–(i). [Your answers should not include alkenes that undergo rearrangement to give the desired products.]


(b)

1324
views