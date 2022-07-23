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Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and ReductionProblem 25
Chapter 8, Problem 25

Show an arrow-pushing mechanism for reactions 1–4 in Figure 9.37.
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Step 1: Epoxidation - The alkene reacts with the persulfonic acid (R-SO3H) to form an epoxide. The oxygen from the persulfonic acid is transferred to the double bond of the alkene, forming a three-membered cyclic ether (epoxide). This step involves the movement of electrons from the double bond to the oxygen atom.
Step 2: Acid-base reaction - The epoxide undergoes protonation by the sulfonic acid (R-SO3H), which donates a proton (H+) to the oxygen atom of the epoxide. This protonation makes the epoxide more electrophilic and susceptible to nucleophilic attack.
Step 3: Epoxide opening - Water (H2O) acts as a nucleophile and attacks the protonated epoxide. The nucleophilic attack leads to the opening of the three-membered ring, resulting in the formation of a diol (two hydroxyl groups on adjacent carbons). This step involves the movement of electrons from the water molecule to the carbon atom of the epoxide.
Step 4: Acid-base reaction - The newly formed diol undergoes deprotonation by the sulfonic acid, regenerating the sulfonic acid and stabilizing the diol product. This step involves the transfer of a proton from the diol to the sulfonic acid.
Step 5: Regeneration of persulfonic acid - Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) reacts with the sulfonic acid to regenerate the persulfonic acid (R-SO3H), completing the catalytic cycle. This step ensures that the catalyst is available for further reactions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Arrow-Pushing Mechanism

Arrow-pushing mechanisms are diagrams used in organic chemistry to illustrate the movement of electrons during chemical reactions. Arrows indicate the direction of electron flow, showing how bonds are formed and broken. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the outcome of reactions and visualizing the transition states involved.
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Reaction Mechanisms

A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step description of the process by which reactants are converted into products. It includes details about the intermediates formed, the transition states, and the energy changes throughout the reaction. Familiarity with different types of mechanisms, such as nucleophilic substitutions or electrophilic additions, is essential for analyzing complex reactions.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups is vital for understanding how different compounds will react in a given mechanism. They dictate the reactivity and properties of organic compounds, influencing the overall reaction pathway.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

There are two mechanisms by which each of the two enantiomers can form in the reaction shown in Figure 9.37. Show them.

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Textbook Question

Which of molecules A–D would you expect to give a positive permanganate test? That is, which would result in a purple KMnO₄ solution turning brown?

(d)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.

(a)

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Textbook Question

The concertedness of the OsO4 reaction results in both oxygens being added to the same face of the molecule (i.e., syn addition). How might these conditions be modified in order to prepare a trans-diol?

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